Community members gather in Wethersfield for Earth Day cleanup

WETHERSFIELD — A work day brought community members to the Great Meadows Conservation Trust Wood Parcel on Sunday to take part in this year’s Earth Day.

“We only have one planet and we have to take care of it and it’s never cool to see piles of plastic next to a farm so,” Wethersfield resident Jessica Martin said.

The wood parcel has been a part of the community for last fifty years so those who came out to volunteer said they were more than happy to lend a hand to clean it up. The parcel offers views of beaver brook, the marsh of “fearful swamp,” and nearly Six acres of sweet corn. Attendees included students from Wethersfield high, Girls Scout and Senator Chris Murphy who encouraged people to value conservation.

Those who came out said they are not only grateful to be able to do their part in cleaning up but also getting their younger ones involved.

“I have my five year old son with me helping not even reluctantly. He is excited to be out here picking up trash,” Martin said.