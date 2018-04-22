Democratic candidates for governor hold forum in New Haven
NEW HAVEN — Democrats held a gubernatorial candidates forum Sunday.
The city’s Democratic Town Committee held the event at Hill Regional Career High School. Committee members i formulated the questions..
Topics ranging from the state fiscal crisis to education, gun control and mental health, immigration, infrastructure, tolls, casinos, and marijuana.
Susan Bysiewicz, Sean Connolly, Joe Ganim, Jonathan Harris, Ned Lamont, and Guy Smith participated.
