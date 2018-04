× Police cancel silver alert for missing 8-year-old from Hamden

HAMDEN – Police have cancelled a silver alert for a missing 8-year-old girl from Hamden.

Police said Daisy Elci was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and turquoise short sleeve shirt with a Marilyn Monroe picture on it. She is 4’2″ tall, weighs 70 pounds, and has blonde hair and gray eyes.

Police are asking the public to contact them at 203-230-4000 with any information on her whereabouts.