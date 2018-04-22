Sunny, pleasant through Tuesday, rain by Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Saturday's beautiful weather reminded all of us that it's really April especially with our lawns turning green and the budding trees.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm up for the next couple of days. Expect highs to reach the low and mid 60s this afternoon, upper 60s to possibly near 70 on Monday and maybe Tuesday as well. The clouds ahead of our next rainmaker will dim the sun Tuesday afternoon that could possibly keep temperatures in the 60s, especially with a developing sea-breeze. Long Island Sound Water Temperatures are only in the 40's, so an on-shore breeze will also could keep temperatures in the 50s along the shoreline . Enjoy this great stretch of spring weather for the next few days

By the middle of the week, our unsettled weather pattern that has been with us most of this April will be back when there will be a storm with a band of rain on Wednesday, and on and off showers Thursday and possibly into next weekend as the initial low pressure system is overtaken by a larger upper-level low late week.

Enjoy today's weather while it lasts!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Clear, starlit sky. Low: 29-35.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 65-70.

TUESDAY: Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Period of rain. High: 55-60.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers . High: Near 60.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers . High: 60.