HARTFORD -- Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, Republican candidate for governor, answers concerns about his health, in the wake of his scary collapse at a political event in Avon several weeks ago.

He also assesses his chances of winning the party’s nomination at the GOP convention next month. And, he talks “gun control”, delays in highway improvements, as well as, the state’s huge financial bailout for the city of Hartford.