9 Fire Departments respond to large mill fire in Baltic

BALTIC, SPRAGUE — 9 Fire departments responded to a large fire at the Old Mill site on Bushnell Hollow Road.

The fire started some time in the late afternoon, after workers removing a piece of pipe created sparks which ignited the structure. The mill site was acquired by the town about 10 years ago and has been under renovation.

Brush nearby also caught on fire and spread to the unoccupied structures nearby.

8 other Fire Departments assisted Baltic including Lisbon, Franklin, and Scotland. First Selectman Cathy Osten has said that no one was hurt but a total of 3 buildings are on fire.

Route 97 and 138 were closed in both directions as fire crews traveled back and forth from the river to pull water from it.

The complex was also subject to a large fire about 20 years ago, which means most of the buildings were already gutted.