Five juveniles bring fake guns into Stamford movie theater, threaten patrons

STAMFORD — Five juveniles, ages 10 to 16, were arrested after they allegedly ran inside a theater with fake guns, threatening people.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday. Multiple people called into the police department reporting that several people entered the Majestic Movie Theatre with guns.

When officers arrived, officers found around five people in front of the theater at 118 Summer Street, when several in the group appeared to be armed with handguns. At that point, they ran inside and yelled “Everyone get their hands up!”

They then discharged the guns. However, thankfully, they were only cap guns. The suspects then ran off, south on Summer Street.

Officers canvassed the area, and found four of the suspects at Washington and Tresser Blvd. All four were identified as juveniles as two cap guns were seized from them.

Another juvenile was eventually detained in the area of the theater with a backpack. Officers also found another cap gun.

Witnesses ID’d all five juveniles, and they were all arrested and brought to the Stamford Police juvenile division.

The ones who fired off the cap guns were charged with reckless endangerment, breach of peace, and conspiracy. The other two juveniles were charged with breach of peace and conspiracy.

All of them are Stamford residents. One was a girl, while the rest were boys.

Stamford Police say that the incident brings to light the danger of the situation.

The movie goers in the theater were shaken up from the incident, police say.

Stamford Police commend their officers for their response and safe arrest of all juveniles involved, and the commend the patrons of the theater for their cooperation and willingness to come forward and “make sure an event like this does not occur again”.