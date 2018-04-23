Governor casts shot at Washington GOP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN - For the first time in several years, it’s time to cast a line from one of New Haven's most popular fishing destinations.

Monday morning marked the grand reopening for the rebuilt Fort Hale Park Pier.

“This place was a landing for small boats and an urban public access point since 1886,” said Rob Klee, Commissioner of the CT Dept of Energy and Environmental Protection.

After the double whammy of 2011’s Tropical Storm Irene and Super Storm Sandy, a year later, essentially leveled the former pier, Governor Dan Malloy (D-Connecticut) says climate change was factored in to a new, more sturdy design.

“Although Republicans are not allowed to say it, in Washington, climate change is man-made,” said Malloy. “Clowns can disagree with the science, but the science is clear.”

That’s why this pier, built with nearly $2 million of state money, and featuring lower railings for kids and the handicapped, was rebuilt to withstand tides Malloy says will be two feet taller 30 years from now.

It’s incredible,” said Harold Person, an avid angler from New Haven. “You got to see it to believe it.”

Accessibility and convenience are the keys to this 360 foot long pier, which includes a 140 foot wide T at the end.

“It also features “the fish cleaning stations and, I understand, they’re going to put lights out here,” person said, as he was holding three fishing rods in one hand and a bait bucket in the other. “You know, it’s, it’s beautiful. It’s beautiful. The best thing I’ve seen in Connecticut so far.”

The species of fish, that are most prominent around Fort Hale Park, will be most active come August. New Haven Parks & Recreation officials say they will hold a couple of family fishing days late in summer.