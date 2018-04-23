Hartford Police investigate fatal crash on Blue Hills Ave.

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a fatal accident after a man crashed into a tree.

The crash happened just around 1:30 a.m. Officers rushed to 295 Blue Hills Avenue on a report of a single car crash.

When officers arrived on scene, the saw the 2011 Honda Civic had crashed into the tree on the front lawn.

Police rendered medical aid as fire and EMS arrived to the scene. Despite their best efforts, the driver of the car, a 57-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other people in the car, and no other injuries reported.

Police are investigating. Police are seeking any witnesses to the crash and anyone with information should contact Sergeant Jason Lee at 860-757-4341.

Police say the car was not stolen.