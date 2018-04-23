× Man arrested after TSA officers find loaded gun in his carry-on luggage at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS — A man is in State Police custody Monday after TSA officers discovered a loaded gun in his luggage at a security checkpoint in Bradley Airport.

Officials said that they spotted the gun in an Atlanta-bound passenger’s carry-on luggage as it was screened. The .40 caliber Sig Sauer was taken by the TSA and State Police were notified.

Matthew English, 39 of Torrington, was arrested by State Police and charged with weapons violation/circumventing airport security. He was released on bond and is schedule to appear in court on May 10th.

Individuals who bring firearms to security checkpoints are referred to law enforcement and may be subject to criminal penalties by local law enforcement. In additional to criminal referrals, TSA imposes civil penalties ranging up to $9,800 for a single violation of a firearm brought to a security checkpoint. TSA continues to intercept

firearms and other dangerous weapons at security checkpoints nationwide. The number of firearms detected at the checkpoint continues to rise nationwide. TSA discovered 3,957 firearms at checkpoints across the nation last year and nearly 3,400 firearms in 2016. This is the first firearm detected in carry-on luggage at BDL this year.

