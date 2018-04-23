× Middle school student in Texas dies after getting hit by car during nationwide student walkout

EL PASO, TEXAS — An 11 year-old boy was struck and killed by a car Friday after leaving school during the nationwide walkout in support of gun control.

Jonathan Benko, 11, was identified by hospital officials as the Parkland Middle School student who died after he was hit along the northbound lanes of Loop 375 in El Paso, according to FOX NEWS.

“It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of a Parkland Middle School student who left campus this morning and was struck by a vehicle on Loop 375,” a voicemail from Ysleta Independent School District officials to parents said.

