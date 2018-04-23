× New Haven woman arrested after allegedly attacking man with a razor

NEW HAVEN — A woman is in police custody after she allegedly attacked a man with a razor blade Sunday.

Officers said they were approached on Dixwell Avenue by a man bleeding from his face. The victim told police that he was attacked by a skinny woman wearing a pink hat. He believed the woman was inside a nearby church.

Police and the victim went looking for the possible assailant and found her sitting at a table.

Edielle Sims, 55, was arrested and charged with second degree assault, second degree breach of peace, interfering with a police investigation, reckless endangerment and carrying a dangerous instrument.

The victim told police he was inside the Smokers Convenience Store at 206 Dixwell Avenue when he was confronted by Sims. He said Sims followed him around inside the store, insulting him repeatedly, before pulling out a glass “stem” used to smoke crack-cocaine. She then threatened to cut him.

Sims supposedly chased the victim outside into the parking lot and cut him on the cheek with a razor blade.

Upon being apprehended, Sims told police, “I slashed him because he threw hot coffee on me,” which the victim subsequently denied.

The New Haven Police Department is investigating the incident.