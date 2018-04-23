× One person shot in stomach in north end of Hartford

HARTFORD — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the north end section of Hartford.

Officers responded to the area of 209 Capen Street after being notified of a ShotSpotter activation. The system detected two rounds being fired in close proximity to each other just before 6:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel located a 29-year-old male bleeding from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He remained alert and conscious while being treated at the scene.

The victim was brought by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital to undergo emergency surgery where officials are standing by for an update on his condition.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

The Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes Division is handling the investigation.