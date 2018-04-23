Police: Two Yale students robbed at gunpoint inside dorm
NEW HAVEN — Yale Police Chief Ronnell Higgins emailed out that a two students were robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.
The robbery happened just around 1:34 a.m. at Timothy Dwight College.
Two undergraduate students came in contact with a man inside a room.
When confronted, the man showed a handgun. He then stole a computer, and fled the college.
No physical injuries were reported.
Yale University Police are investigating and have increased patrols in the area.
