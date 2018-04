Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROMWELL -- At last year's Travelers Championship, Jordan Spieth holed out from a greenside bunker for birdie on the first playoff hole to win the Tournament.

Today, PGA Entertainment was in Cromwell to relive the moment for an upcoming feature.

FOX 61 Sports Director Rich Coppola and Photojournalist Sean McKeever were interviewed for the film, which will air during this year's Travelers Championship in June.

41.630009 -72.640372