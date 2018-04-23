× Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old from Naugatuck

NAUGATUCK — Police are once again asking for any help in finding 16-year-old Christine Carrero.

She was reported missing on February 5th, and all leads on her whereabouts have gone cold.

Christine is 5′ 2″, 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen on Sunday, February 4th around 8 p.m. It’s unknown was she was wearing.

She’s a foster child, and has run away previously and tends to return after a few days. She may be in the Elliot Street area in Waterbury.

If anyone has information regarding Christine, they are urged to call the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.