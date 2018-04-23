× UK’s Duchess of Cambridge in ‘early stages of labor’ with third child

LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Britain’s Prince William, has been admitted to hospital in London in the early stages of labor, the royal family announced.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor,” Kensington Palace said. “The Duchess traveled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”

The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with her third child. The baby will be fifth in line to the British throne.