UK’s Duchess of Cambridge in ‘early stages of labor’ with third child

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge greets members of the crowd as she visits The Fire Station, one of Sunderland?s most iconic buildings, recently converted into a music and arts hub on February 21, 2018 in Sunderland, England. The royal couple will attend performances of music, dance and theatre from local children and young people, and will officially open The Fire Station. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Britain’s Prince William, has been admitted to hospital in London in the early stages of labor, the royal family announced.
“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London earlier this morning in the early stages of labor,” Kensington Palace said. “The Duchess traveled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.”
The Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with her third child. The baby will be fifth in line to the British throne.
