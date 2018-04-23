× Vernon Police asking public for help with locating burglary suspect

VERNON — Police are asking the public for help in identifying and locating a home burglary suspect.

On April 10, officers received a burglary alarm from Bamforth Road. When they arrived on the scene they found a forced entry into the home.

Police said they searched the home using several officers and a K-9 but could not find the suspect. The homeowner provided police with pictures of the suspect.

The suspect appears to be a white man in his fifties. He was wearing a tan baseball cap, a teal coat, blue jeans, white sneakers, and black gloves. The man took various pieces of jewelry.

Anyone who has information or can identify the suspect is urged to contact the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126.