Watertown police release video of liquor store burglary suspect

WATERTOWN -- Police are attempting to identify a suspect in a liquor store burglary that happened Thursday.

The break in happened at the Liquor Superstore, 1432 Main Street, Oakville Thursday about 4:00 a.m. Police said the suspect appears to be a white or Hispanic male, wearing a black or dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black slippers, white socks and a baseball hat. The baseball hat appears to have a “B” on it and may be a Chicago Bulls hat with the Bulls logo on the side.

The suspect broke the front glass door with a large rock and stole the cash register and ran out of the business. Police said several hundred dollars were stolen in the register. The suspect joined another person waiting in a vehicle is waiting out front. The vehicle is described as possibly a tan SUV.

Police said they are also investigating a burglary at La Pallette Bakery, 49 DeForest Street, on Saturday at 12:15 am, that had similar circumstances. Anyone with information on the identity of the male is asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash reward.