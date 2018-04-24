× 2 Dallas officers shot and critically wounded; Manhunt underway

Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday, the city’s police department said.

A civilian also was wounded, the department said, but that person’s condition was not known.

“Please pray for our officers and their families,” the Dallas Police Department tweeted.

A civilian was also shot in this incident. The condition of the civilian is unknown at this time. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings also tweeted on the shooting: “We are closely monitoring the situation in northeast Dallas and praying for our officers and their families.”

The suspect was identified as Armando Juarez, 29, sources told the outlet. Authorities are on the lookout for Juarez and were searching in a wooded area behind the store, according to Fox News.

No further details were immediately available.