Act Fast: Live Nation selling concert tickets for $20 for limited time only

HARTFORD — In honor of “National Concert Week”, Live Nation is selling tickets to over 2,000 shows for only $20.

In a release, Live Nation said the deal begins April 30 through May 8.

The deal will include over 1.5 million tickets to 2,000 plus shows across Live Nation’s roster of summer tours including Comedy, Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and more,” Live Nation said in a release.

Live Nation said National Concert Week is a time for artists and fans to celebrate their love of live music. To launch the week, Live Nation will hold a special media event in New York featuring dozens of their touring artists.

Talent in attendance include: Paramore, Lindsey Stirling, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale, Jeff Beck, Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz, Ann Wilson of Heart, Evanescence’s Amy Lee, Foreigner’s Mick Jones, 3 Doors Down, Bad Company and Free’s Paul Rodgers, Coheed and Cambria, Collective Soul, Pentatonix, O.A.R., Poison, Soul Asylum, Stone Temple Pilots, Styx, Taking Back Sunday, The Cult, The Offspring, Whitesnake, and more.

The sale is good for shows at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford and the Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford.

