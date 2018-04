Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

I finally got my bike on the road this weekend and as luck would have it a car cut me off,

causing me to go down. The person who cut me off didn't stop but 2 witnesses gave the cars information  to the police. Both me and my bike are both going to need some fixin!!

How long will I have to wait for the reports to come out and what should I do in the interim ?

Jack G