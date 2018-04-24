× CT Lottery: $1 million winning ticket has yet to be claimed and time is running out

ROCKY HILL – The time is running out!

According to the CT Lottery, someone purchased a $1,000,000 prize winning Powerball ticket for the January 6, 2018 drawing, buy have yet to claim the prize.

The winning numbers drawn on January 6, 2018 were: 12 – 29 – 30 – 33 – 61 and Powerball number 26. The ticket expires on July 5.

According to CT Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at Super Stop & Shop #614 located on 1135 Farmington Avenue in Kensington.

“To timely claim the prize, on or before July 5, 2018, go to a CT Lottery retailer or Lottery headquarters, where the retailer or the Lottery will validate your ticket through their terminal. All draw game tickets expire 180 calendar days from the draw date,” the CT Lottery said in a release.

As a reminder, the CT Lottery headquarters will be closed on July 4, 2018 in observance of Independence Day.