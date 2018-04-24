× Montville High acting assistant principal placed on leave after comments to student

MONTVILLE — The acting assistant principal has been placed on leave after allegedly making comments to a student.

Acting Assistant Principal Phil Orbe was placed on paid leave after a meeting Monday night.

He was filling the role after three administrators were charged last week in the investigation into a so-called ‘fight club’ on campus.

The Assistant Superintendent Of Schools Laurie Pallin says disciplinary action against Orbe has nothing to do with that ongoing investigation. She would only say the decision to place Orbe on leave only relates to comments made to a student.

Right now a former Montville High School assistant principal, who holds the same position at a middle school in the district, will temporarily be covering those responsibilities.