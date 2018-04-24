× New Haven Public Safety non-emergency phone lines not working

NEW HAVEN — Police said the public safety non emergency phone lines are not working, however the 911 lines are operational.

Police officials said, “The non-emergency phone line (203-946-6316) and its many roll-over extensions are not working. The 911 system is working. Until further notice, the public should use the city’s ten-digit emergency number (203-781-8200) for police, fire and EMS. Service technicians are working to restore the downed service.”