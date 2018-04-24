× New Haven Public Safety non-emergency phone lines restored after not working

NEW HAVEN — Police said the public safety non emergency phone lines have been restored after not working for almost three hours.

Police officials release a statement Monday morning that said, “The non-emergency phone line (203-946-6316) and its many roll-over extensions are not working. The 911 system is working. Until further notice, the public should use the city’s ten-digit emergency number (203-781-8200) for police, fire and EMS. Service technicians are working to restore the downed service.”

Around 1 p.m., Police released another email stating that, “The non-emergency phone line (203-946-6316) and its many roll-over extensions are working.”