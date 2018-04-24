Another nice day today before the rain comes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another delightful spring afternoon with highs in the 60s and blue skies mixing with some high clouds

Clouds win out Tuesday night followed by periods of rain on Wednesday. Some could come down heavy at times with 1″-1.5″ expected. I can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder either. But remember, while you’re splashing around in puddles…this is still progress! Last week our cold rain storm started as ice. Nothing frozen will fall from the sky this time with temperatures in the 50s by afternoon.

On Friday the day might start out with a few peaks sun. However, there is a chance for rain showers in the afternoon to early evening hours on Friday.

Temperatures will rebound later this week, getting back into the 60s Thursday – Saturday. Look for a seabreeze to develop almost every afternoon, keeping the shoreline cooler.

There is a chance for a passing shower on Saturday. But most of the upcoming weekend looks dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Sunshine mixing with high clouds. High: mid-upper 60s, 55-60 at the shore.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain, some heavy at times. High: 55-60.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower. High: Near 60.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, chance passing shower. High: Low-mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 50s.