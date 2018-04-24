× Paris Jackson slams rumors claiming she is ‘about to die’

Paris Jackson says she’s doing fine despite her relatives saying the model has “lost it,” according to FOX News.

Michael Jackson’s daughter took to her Instagram Stories to address the rumors after a report by Page Six stated that relatives believed the 20-year-old was heading for a “serious meltdown.”

“So apparently people think I’m about to die,” Jackson said in a video with a friend in the background. “My therapist texted me about it laughing though, so that’s good.”

The friend is heard commenting on the rumors, “What? Why? That’s a terrible thing. That’s not true.”

