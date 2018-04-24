× PD: Teen found dead in New London

NEW LONDON — Police said a 17-year-old male was found unresponsive Monday night.

New London Police Department said they received a call from a New London residence in the area of Linden Street and Ocean Avenue around 11:26 p.m.

Police said the male was found unresponsive and was taken to the L+M Hospital where he was then pronounced dead by a physician shortly after arrival.

Police said both the New London County States Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are assisting with the investigation.

At this time, the cause of death remains under investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact the New London Police Department’s Detective Division at 860-447-1481 or anonymous

information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).