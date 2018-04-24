Rain showers develop tonight; Wet Wednesday with temps in the mid-50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a stretch of beautiful sunny spring weather more rain is on the way Wednesday and it could come down heavy at times. Poor drainage flooding is possible.

We'll stay dry early tonight if you have to do anything outside. Clouds will thicken up though with showers developing after midnight. You don't have to worry about icing with temperatures staying safely in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

It will be raining everywhere for the morning commute with periods of heavier ra in throughout the day along with a few rumbles of thunder. Overall 0.5"-1.5" is possible with some poor drainage issues/puddles. Luckily we aren't expecting enough rain to cause flash flooding on the rivers and streams in our state. The heaviest rain should be over by the evening commute but it will remain wet/damp through the evening and overnight with some leftover scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm.

There is a chance for a lingering shower into early Thursday morning but the rest of the day will be dry and seasonable with highs in the 60s. A few showers are possible Friday and Saturday too. It will turn cooler but sunny on Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Looking ahead to some real summer warmth? You may not have to wait too long. 70s and even 80s are possible starting Tuesday of next week!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Showers developing late. Low: 45-50.

WEDNESDAY: Periods of rain, some heavy at times. High: 55-60.

THURSDAY: Chance for a leftover morning shower. Then clearing, warmer. High: 60s. Cooler shore near 60.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, chance for a few showers. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, chance passing shower. High: mid-upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: Low 60s.