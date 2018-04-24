× Rob Gronkowski announces return to Patriots on Instagram

FOXBOROUGH — It’s official, the “Gronk Spike” will be coming to a stadium near you next season.

Following the New England Patriots loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski contemplated retirement. For the past months, one of the main questions circulating the Patriots was, “will Gronk be returning next season?”

On Tuesday, their question received a cemented answer. Gronk took to Instagram to announce he will return to the field next season.

“I met with coach today and informed him I will be back for the 2018 season with the Pats. I have been working out, staying in shape and feel great. Looking forward to another championship run. #bandsamakeherdance.”