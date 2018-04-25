× 1 person injured in Tolland crash

TOLLAND — One person was injured in a crash Tuesday night in Tolland.

Crews were called to Sugar Hill Road around 11 p.m. for a car that crashed into a tree. Joseph Vannoy was driving a Toyota Corolla when it crossed the road and hit a wall and a tree.

The person in the car was taken to St. Francis Hospital by LifeStar.

The road was closed for the investigation, but has since reopened.

MVA UPDATE: Extrication took approximately 30 minutes to complete. Patient was transported by @LIFESTAR_CT to… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—

Tolland Alert (@TollandAlert) April 25, 2018