2 pedestrians struck by car in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS -- Police said two people were struck by a car Wednesday night on Route 75.

Windsor Locks police said one of the pedestrians was a driver of a car who was hit by a second car. Police the second car then got out of their car to see what happened, and that is when they were struck by another passing vehicle.

Police said one of the pedestrians were pinned underneath a car, but it is unknown at this time which pedestrian. Police said both the pedestrians, in addition to a third person, was taken to the hospital.

At this time, it is unknown the severity of the injuries.