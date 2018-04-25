× Danbury water pressure returning to normal, Boil water order still in place

DANBURY — Water pressure is returning to normal after more than 24 hours of problems following a water main break.

Mayor Mark Boughton said residents should continue to boil water before using it and use bottled water for brushing teeth. The requirement on boiling water should be lifted by Thursday.

The break happened late Monday on Tamarack and Hayestown Avenues in a 16 inch pipe. Officials said about a third of the customers in Danbury were affected from the break including Danbury Hospital..

41.394817 -73.454011