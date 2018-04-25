× Dozens more sick from E. coli linked to romaine lettuce

HARTFORD — 31 more people across the country have now been reported ill from the E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce, according to the CDC.

Last week, a total of 53 people have been reported sickened in 16 states. As of Wednesday, the outbreak has reached three more states: Colorado, Georgia, and South Dakota.

The most recent illness started on April 12, according to the CDC.

“Illnesses that occurred in the last two to three weeks might not yet be reported because of the time between when a person becomes ill with E. coli and when the illness is reported to CDC,” said the CDC.

Symptoms of E. coli typically begin two to eight days after consuming the bacteria, although most patients become ill three or four days after consumption. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover in five to seven days. Those most at risk for E. coli illness include the very young, the very old and individuals with compromised immune systems.

You can read more here.