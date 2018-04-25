Firefighters respond to church fire in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Flames ripped through a church on 3053 Main Street Wednesday night.

Hartford Fire Department said they received a call in regards to a fire around 9: 15 p.m. Firefighters said they were able to evacuate two people who were inside the church.

Firefighters said the fire started in the basement and made its way to the second floor. The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes and no injuries were reported.

The church will be able to hold Sunday services still, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.