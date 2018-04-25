FOX61 wins Regional Edward R. Murrow Award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Tribune Broadcasting announced Wednesday that eight of its broadcast television stations have been awarded a total of 19 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards by the Radio Television Digital News Association, including FOX61.

The FOX61 award winner, for large market Feature Reporting, was "It Still Hurts" featuring Winfred Rembert, who uses the art of hand tooling to depict his painful past. Nearly lynched in the 1960s, the New Haven man uses art to illustrate the power of forgiveness. The report was prepared by Lorenzo Hall and Jess Burkett-Hall.

Tribune Broadcasting’s stations were also awarded Edward R. Murrow Awards in the categories of Excellence in Reporting, Hard News, Investigative Reporting, Website, Social Media, Innovation, Writing, Sound and Video.

“The journalists at every Tribune station are dedicated to telling important and compelling stories, while embracing innovation and opportunity to reach our audiences in new and exciting ways. We’re proud of the stations and individuals honored with a Murrow this year, knowing they represent the excellence that we all strive for every day on behalf of the communities we serve,“ said Bart Feder, SVP/News, Tribune Broadcasting.

RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. The awards recognize the best journalism produced by radio, television and online news organizations around the world.

All of Tribune’s regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, with national winners announced in June.