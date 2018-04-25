× Glastonbury mother charged after leaving 5-year-old home alone

GLASTONBURY — A Glastonbury woman was charged after police found a five-year-old left alone at home.

Michelle Montgomery, 27, was charged with risk of injury to a minor after police were called to the home for reports of a child in the home with out an adult. Police said they found it was a common occurrence for the children to be left alone frequently.

While the police were on the scene, Montgomery arrived at the house. She was released on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 2.

DCF was notified and transported the children to relatives for temporary custody.