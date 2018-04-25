Man found dead in Hubbard Park in Meriden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- Meriden police said a man was found dead in a wooded area in Hubbard Park this afternoon.

Meriden police said their search for a 42-year-old man ended after his body was found in the woods.

Sgt. John Mannone of the Meriden Police Department said officers were tipped off about an unattended vehicle by a Parks and Recreation worker Wednesday morning.

A Parks and Recreation crew member who was preparing for the weekend's Daffodil Festival, said one of his workers noticed the vehicle Tuesday and when he saw it again Wednesday morning, he thought it was suspicious enough to tell police.

Police said the weather was another reason for the rush to find the victim who said they hoped to had found him before it got worse. Police said they do not suspect foul play.

Police have yet to identify the victim.