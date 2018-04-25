Naugatuck police mourn the loss of retired K9

NAUGATUCK — It was an emotional Wednesday for the Naugatuck Police Department who had to say their final goodbyes to retired K9 officer Pete.

Naugatuck police said Pete served seven years with the department from 2008-13.

Police said Pete served his entire career with Naugatuck Police handler Detective Kevin Zanic. Pete also lived with Det. Zanic since retiring, said police on their Facebook page.

Due to illness, Pete was euthanized Wednesday evening after receiving a final salute from Naugatuck police officers.

“On behalf of all of us at the NPD we offer our gratitude and appreciation for a job well done by “Pete” and offer our condolences to Detective Zanic for his loss,” police said.