× PD: Around 100 underage people found at Hamden bar

HAMDEN — Police said around 100 underage people were found inside a bar following a compliance check.

On April 20, Hamden police said they responded to “The Clubhouse on Whitney”, located at 3816 Whitney Avenue on a liquor compliance check.

Police said they had received numerous complaints with regards to underage drinking at the establishment.

“Upon arrival, officers asked patrons for their identification,” police said in a release. “The inquiry resulted in “approximately 100 people” being under 21 years of age.”

Police said they also seized 42 fraudulent identifications.

“Several underage patrons advised officers that they were not asked for their identification from The Clubhouse on Whitney staff,” police said.

Police added that numerous infractions were issued and the State of Connecticut Liquor Commission is continuing the investigation.

Police said they also conducted a liquor compliance check at “Liquor Mart”, located at 3837 Whitney Avenue where four individuals were issued infractions for possession of alcohol by a minor.

Police said they illegally purchased alcoholic beverages at Liquor Mart.

The State of Connecticut Liquor Commission is also continuing that investigation.