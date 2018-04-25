PHOTOS: Police searching for ATV, dirt bike riders in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — The New Britain Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying dozens of dirt bikes and ATV riders seen riding throughout the city.

New Britain police said the drivers were seen on the streets on April 22 around 6 p.m. Police said the group also filled up the Food Bag gas station on Allen Street.

Anyone who has information about any of the individuals is asked to call the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000. Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at 860-826-3199 or online here.