× Silver Alert issued for Meriden teen who has been missing for days

MERIDEN — Connecticut State Police issued have issued a Silver Alert for 13-year-old Maryam Cardosa-Garcia.

She is described as a white female with brown eyes and black hair, 5’2″ and weighs around 115 pounds. State police said she has been missing since Sunday and was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket with a white strap on the sleeve and zipper.

State police issued the Silver Alert on Sunday. As of Wednesday, Meriden police said she is still missing.

If you have any information on the location of Garcia, you are asked to contact the Meriden Police Department at 203-238-1911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.