Silver Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl from Waterbury

WATERBURY — Waterbury police have issued a Silver Alert for 4-year-old Minnelli Berroa-Insogna.

Police said Insogna is a white girl with blue eyes, 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. Police said she went missing today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6911.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.