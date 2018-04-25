Standoff in Hartford following domestic incident ends peacefully

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Hartford police were able to diffuse a domestic situation involving a man who held police at bay for several hours Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a home on Monroe Street for a domestic dispute when a woman called 911 saying her husband threatened her and there were two small children in the house. The call came in shortly after midnight.

After several hours of negotiation, police were able to get the man to surrender peacefully. Police said several guns were found inside the home.

No one was injured in the incident.