WATCH: Police release dash cam video of stolen car chase in East Haven

EAST HAVEN -- East Haven police have released dash camera video of a stolen car chase that led to the arrest of two people.

On April 19, East Haven police were told by New Haven Police about a pursuit of a stolen car on I-91 north. New Haven police gave up chase after the car reached East Haven town lines.

East Haven police said that's when one of their officers started pursuing the car down Foxon Hill Road, and right into an apartment complex parking lot.

"The vehicle continued westbound on Foxon Hill Road, driving recklessly, crossing over Quinnipiac Avenue and on to Smith Street in New Haven," East Haven police said. In an attempt to elude police, the vehicle entered the Sunset Ridge Apartments, 341 Smith Avenue and proceeded to drive recklessly through the parking lot, eventually encountering a narrow portion of parking lot with no possible outlet."

East Haven police said the vehicle then continued straight, entering a wooded area and traveled down an embankment and struck a tree. East Haven police said the driver, 18-year-old Noel Adon and a 17-year-old passenger were arrested.

Adon was charged with larceny in the second degree, engaging police in pursuit, reckless driving, interfering with a police investigation, and operating without a license.

The juvenile was issued a juvenile summons and was charged with conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree, and interfering with a police.

Both are due in court on May 2