BERLIN — The Berlin Police Department has confirmed to FOX61 News that a car has crashed into a house at 111 Scarborough Fair in Berlin.

The Berlin Fire Department said a woman backing a car into her garage apparently drove through the back of her garage into a deck which collapsed on top of her. They said it took about 20 minutes to extract the women safely from the car. She appeared to be uninjured.

#BREAKING on scene in #Berlin at 111 Scarborough Fare lane for a vehicle through a garage. People trapped inside vehicle. Being told they are not hurt. FD Working on gettig them out @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/B6fTy9LQVs https://t.co/4diEESblZw — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) April 26, 2018

