Clearing Thursday, 60s; Another chance of showers Friday afternoon

There is a chance for an early shower in a few towns on Thursday. The rest of the day will feature clearing along with breezy conditions and highs in the 60s.

There is another chance for some rain Friday afternoon. But most of the day will be dry.

Looking ahead to some real summer warmth? You may not have to wait too long. 70s and even 80s are possible starting Tuesday of next week!

FORECAST DETAILS:

THURSDAY: A leftover morning shower, then clearing, breezy and becoming warmer. High: 60s. Cooler shore near 60.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for a period of rain in the afternoon. High: Low 60s.

SATURDAY: Sun and clouds, mild, chance passing shower late-day and at night. High: Low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, breezy. High: 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A taste of early summer! Sunny. High: 70s.