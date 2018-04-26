FD: 12 dogs killed in Canterbury house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTERBURY -- Firefighters said 12 dogs were killed following a house fire Thursday afternoon.

Canterbury Fire Chief Jason Matteau said over 60 firefighters were on scene of the fire, consisting of eight to 10 departments.

“The wind pushed it right in, we knew it would be really bad so right off the cuff we started as many people to the scene as we could,” said Matteau.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. FOX61 News will provide updates as soon as they become available.

NEW DETAILS: #Canterbury FD Chief: 60+ FF’s on scene. 8-10 depts. 12 dogs presumed dead, wind was issue fighting fire. No one injured. Took 2hrs 2 contain. Cause under investigation. @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/lXfe9Sk9yJ — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) April 26, 2018

Person who lives in home with wife and 3 kids says they were not home at time of fire. Home was built in 1700’s. At one time was #Canterbury town hall @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/lpGc5B3vt2 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) April 26, 2018

On scene in #Canterbury where multiple fire depts are still dousing structure following large fire @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/Fc5nh23lHR — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) April 26, 2018