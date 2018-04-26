FD: 12 dogs killed in Canterbury house fire

CANTERBURY -- Firefighters said 12 dogs were killed following a house fire Thursday afternoon.
Canterbury Fire Chief Jason Matteau said over 60 firefighters were on scene of the fire, consisting of eight to 10 departments.
“The wind pushed it right in, we knew it would be really bad so right off the cuff we started as many people to the scene as we could,” said Matteau.
No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. FOX61 News will provide updates as soon as they become available.