Groups pushing for legislation limiting on call scheduling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - The Working Families Organization held another round table discussion urging the passing on new legislation limiting on-call workers here in the state.

Currently 66% of the state's work force has to be available on call, leaving unpredictable schedules and wages from week to week. This new legislation would be geared toward larger businesses and not small "mom and pop shops" according to the organization.

One of the major opponents, the CBIA, says these types of jobs are sometimes needed to run businesses and should not be limited here in the state. The working families organization is hoping to convince legislators to pass this legislation in the current session which ends on May 9th.